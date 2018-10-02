Woman With Black Eye Mouths 'Call The Police' to Pizza Delivery Man, Leading to Ex's Kidnapping Arrest

Wisconsin police are saying a woman who’d allegedly been beaten by her ex-boyfriend may owe her life to an unlikely source: an alert pizza delivery man.

Numerous reports citing a criminal complaint against 55-year-old Dean Hoffmann state that Joey Grundl, a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza, called 911 on Sept. 27 immediately after delivering a pizza to the Waldo home of Hoffmann’s ex-girlfriend.

Grundl told Fox6Now that he knocked on the door and Hoffmann answered. As Hoffmann was paying Grundl for the pizza, the delivery driver glanced over the suspect’s shoulder, and locked eyes with the woman who was standing behind him.

That woman — who’d apparently broken up with Hoffmann in August — silently mouthed the words “Help me” to Grundl, he said.

“It’s kind of scary,” Grundl told the station. “Gave him his pizza, and noticed behind him was his girlfriend. She pointed to a black eye that was quite visible. She mouthed the words ‘Call the police.'”

Once Grundl received money for the pizza, he returned to his car and called the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, the Sheboygan Press reports.

The paper reports that deputies responded and heard a woman scream, “Help me,” as well as, “Please come in.”

According to WHBL, Hoffmann allegedly blocked his ex-girlfriend from opening the door for police at first before finally letting the officers inside.

Hoffman has been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim and burglary, according to online court records.

He is being held on an unspecified amount of bail.

Hoffmann has not pleaded to the charges and does not have an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

According to the Sheboygan Press, Hoffmann allegedly broke into his ex’s home at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, and began beating her when she tried to call 911.

Hoffmann allegedly tied the woman up with a power cord and tried to convince her to take him back. He allegedly untied her after 30 minutes, but prevented her from leaving her home.

The Press reports that the woman told investigators she “truly believed (he) was going to kill her.” She also told police Hoffmann mentioned he had a gun in his car, and had said he was planning to kill her and himself.