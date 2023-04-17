Mom of YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Accused of Abuse by 11 Teenage Members of the 'Piper Squad'

“A part of their childhood, a part of their innocence, has been stolen,” attorney Matthew Sarelson said in a statement about the $22 million lawsuit

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 17, 2023 10:54 AM
Piper Rockelle and her mom, Tiffany Smith
Piper Rockelle and her mom, Tiffany Smith. Photo: Piper Rockelle/Instagram

The mother of 15-year-old YouTube star Piper Rockelle is facing multiple allegations of "harassment, molestation, and abuse" in a trial that starts Monday.

In the complaint, 11 teen content creators accuse Rockelle's mom Tiffany Smith of "emotional, verbal, physical, and at times, sexual abuse." The plaintiffs worked with Smith and her daughter from 2017-2020 as part of the "Piper Squad" and were part of various storylines that took place on Rockelle's popular YouTube channel, which boasts more than 10 million subscribers.

The teen creators also allege they were unpaid for their contributions though it's unclear if they were ever promised payment. The lawsuit added that Smith conspired to "intentionally interfere with and sabotage" their "individual YouTube channels" by using bots and false reporting/flagging to drive down their views "thereby significantly diminishing" their own revenue.

Each teen involved in the claim is asking for around $2 million in damages from Smith. Combined the total is more than $22 million.

"I just want peace back with my kids," Ashley Anne-Rock Smith told NBC News about the lawsuit. Her two daughters, both plaintiffs, are Rockelle's cousins. "I want all predators who hurt young kids to be brought to justice," she added. "I also hope we move the needle on these platforms that are allowing this."

While there are strict laws in place for children on TV and movie sets, currently, there are no rules in place for filming in "nontraditional filming environments, like YouTube," the squad members' attorney Matthew Sarelson told the outlet.

Piper Rockelle and her mom, Tiffany Smith
Piper Rockelle and her mom, Tiffany Smith. Piper Rockelle/Instagram

YouTube did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We all love YouTube and it's a great place, but when somebody is using it as a business and pulling other children in, those people should have to uphold a certain standard," Steevy Areeco, the mother of another teen creator, told NBC News. "We want there to be protections for the children."

Smith is accused of ongoing abuse, including repeatedly touching plaintiffs inappropriately, including "sticking a finger in Plaintiffs' butts as they passed by her on or off set," according to the suit.

She is also accused of saying sexually explicit things to the male teens about the size of their penises and in one case, mailing "Piper's soiled training bras and panties to an unknown individual," it adds.

RELATED VIDEO: YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'

Last summer, Smith countersued for $30 million, saying the mothers of the teenagers were trying to extort her but she abandoned the case shortly afterward, according to NBC News.

Smith and Rockelle didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the trial.

"This lawsuit seeks to remedy the egregious conduct of Piper's handlers," Sarelson said in a statement. "YouTube has created an enormous opportunity to create wealth, but there's always going to be people gaming the system to harm competitors. Our clients are just kids. They're good kids with big futures. A part of their childhood, a part of their innocence, has been stolen."

