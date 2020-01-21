Pilot Arrested for Allegedly Writing Racist Graffiti on Walls of Tallahassee Airport

Image zoom Leon County Sheriff’s Office

A former commercial pilot has been charged with criminal mischief for writing racist graffiti on the walls of Tallahassee Airport, multiple outlets reported.

53-year-old James Dees, who was previously a pilot for Endeavor Air, was charged by police with nine counts of criminal mischief after he admitted to committing the acts of vandalism between June 2019 and December 2019, according to CNN, WKRN and WCTV.

Some of the racial terms written by Dees were reportedly aimed at African Americans and Hispanics and also included mention of President Donald Trump.

“#MAGA =NO N— =NO S—,” was said to be among one of the derogatory phrases Dees wrote, the outlets reported.

More graffiti graphs in the airport, which were written in the bathrooms and parking lots elevators, read, “#MAGA,” “TRUMP4EVER” and “Send them ALL back,” WCTV reported.

According to the outlets, the Tallahassee Police Airport approached Dees about the acts earlier this month. When authorities told Dees that they identified him as the writer after a camera was installed in the parking lot elevator, he admitted to writing some of the graffiti.

According to CNN, Dees told the officer that he had “been going through a ‘really tough time,’ and has anger issues.”

Tallahassee Police Airport did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Endeavor Air said, “These actions in no way reflect the values of Endeavor Air and this individual is no longer employed by the airline.”

Additional graffiti in the men’s restroom, which Dees did not admit to writing, reportedly read, “Impeachment is coming,” “#RESIST” and “RESTORE decency.”

Per WCTV and CNN, the total damages from the graffiti were less than $200.

Dees was released by the police after he was questioned and began to get on his flight, however, the pilot felt he was not in the “right state of mind” to fly a plane and he left the terminal, according to all three outlets.

After reviewing the video evidence, police charged Dees with nine counts of criminal mischief. He bonded out of the Leon County Detention Facility around 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Leon Sheriff’s Office records obtained by PEOPLE.

Dees pleaded not guilty to the charges during his first court appearance on Jan. 9 and waived his arraignment hearing. His next court appearance is on Feb. 20, according to the Sherriff’s Office.

His attorney, Joe Bodiford, did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.