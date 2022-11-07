Pieper Lewis, Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist, Escapes from Custody

According to probation violation documents, Lewis cut off her GPS tracker before she left the Fresh Start Women's Facility in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday morning

By
Pieper Lewis gives her Allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Des Moines teen pleaded guilty to killing her alleged rapist in June 2020.
Pieper Lewis . Photo: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register/USA TODAY NETWORK/Imagn

An Iowa sex trafficking victim who admitted to killing her alleged rapist escaped the probation center where she was serving her five-year sentence, multiple outlets report.

According to probation violation documents obtained by the Des Moines Register and reviewed by PEOPLE, 18-year-old Pieper Lewis cut off her GPS tracker before she left the Fresh Start Women's Facility in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday morning, setting off the facility's alarms.

The documents also noted she was unaccounted for for more than four hours during the month of October.

A warrant is out for her arrest, and it has been ordered her original sentence be imposed, the documents state.

Lewis faces up to 20 years in prison upon capture, according to KCCI-TV.

During her sentencing hearing in September, Polk County Judge David Porter told Lewis, "this was the second chance you asked for. You don't get a third," the Register reports.

In addition to five years supervised probation, Lewis was also ordered to serve 1,200 hours of community service and pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, whom she confessed to killing.

Last year, she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in connection to his death.

Lewis, who was a 15-year-old runaway and sex trafficking victim at the time of the incident, allegedly stabbed Brooks 30 times in the chest, arms and groin area after he allegedly sexually assaulted her over the course of several days.

In a statement she made as part of her plea agreement, previously obtained by PEOPLE, Lewis alleged Brooks picked her up in a parking lot in May 2020 and brought her back to his apartment, where she alleged he forced her to drink vodka and smoke pot before he sexually assaulted her.

After the attack, Lewis said Brooks fell asleep.

As she was getting ready to leave, she saw a knife on a nightstand and attacked him.

"I suddenly realized that Mr. Brooks had raped me yet again and was overcome with rage," she said, according to her statement. "Without thinking, I immediately grabbed the knife from his nightstand and began stabbing him."

According to the Associated Press, Brooks was a married father of two.

His family has been notified of Lewis' escape.

A GoFundMe campaign launched earlier this year on behalf of Lewis to help pay the ordered restitution raised over $562,000 at the time.

An attorney for Lewis, Matthew Sheeley, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday, nor did the Iowa Department of Corrections.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

