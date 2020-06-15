As Black Lives Matter protests enter their third week, cities around the country are standing in solidarity and making their support known

Cities Across the Country Show Support for the Black Lives Matter Movement with Street Murals

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

On June 5, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser authorized a giant street mural to be painted in the nation's capital, the giant yellow letters reading "BLACK LIVES MATTER," from sidewalk to sidewalk on 16 St., between K and H streets and leading to the White House.

Since then, cities around the country have followed suit, showing their support for the protestors who have been demonstrating for nearly three weeks against police brutality and racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The protests have evolved following the police killing of 27-year-old Rayshad Brooks in Atlanta and the murders of two black trans women, Riah Milton in Ohio and Dominique Fells in Pennsylvania, but the message is clear: All Black Lives Matter.

Take a look at the cities that have paid tribute by creating street murals of their own.

Brooklyn, New York

Image zoom Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress via Getty

Albany, New York

Rochester, New York

Niagara Falls, New York

Charlotte, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Topeka, Kansas

Denver, Colorado

Berkeley, California

Oakland, California

Hollywood, California

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

Sacramento, California

San Francisco, California

Seattle, Washington

Image zoom David Ryder/Getty

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Dallas, Texas

Montpelier, Vermont