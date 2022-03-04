Police believe the suspects in the Aug. 15, 2021, murders were after items stored in a safe

Phone Records and Community Tips Help Ky. Police Identify Suspects in Home Invasion Murders of Dad, Daughter

More than six months after the brutal murders of Vernon Lee and his 9-year-old daughter, Kaylee Lee, authorities in Louisville, Ky., have arrested two men they believe were responsible for the killings.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department tells PEOPLE Antonia Brown, 53, and Antonio Sanderson, whose age was not provided, were arrested Tuesday.

Each is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of the 52-year-old father and his young daughter.

The Aug. 15, 2021, killing unfolded in the Lees' Louisville home.

Lt. Donny Burbrink of the Louisville Metro Police's homicide squad spoke at a press conference Wednesday morning, and said it appears the killings were part of a home invasion.

"There was an empty safe," Burbrink said. "Speaking with the family, there were specific things Vernon kept in his safe, and we were able to show that those were missing. So everything appears to be a home invasion and that's why this happened."

Antonia Brown Antonia Brown | Credit: Louisville Police Department

Burbrink said tips provided by the community proved crucial in identifying the suspects.

Phone records were also used to place the two suspects in the area at the time the murders unfolded.

Brown was taken into custody in Louisville, while Sanderson was located and arrested in Tempe, Ariz. Sanderson is being extradited back to Louisville, police said.

"The Lee family was contacted shortly after the two suspects were in custody," Burbrink told reporters, "and they are grateful to have answers as to the identity of the people who took Vernon and Kaylee away from them."

According to Burbrink, the investigation into the killings continues, despite the arrests.