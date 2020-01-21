Rachel Henry AZ Family

Phoenix police say a 22-year-old mother has confessed to killing her three children.

Rachel Henry has been booked on three counts of first-degree murder. She allegedly killed her 3-year-old son and her two daughters, who are, respectively, 2 years old and 7 months old.

“We are comfortable in saying now that the mother is responsible for the death of the children,” Sergeant Mercedes Fortune said, the Associated Press reports.

Police said the children were found in the living room of the family’s Phoenix home after a relative placed a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to AP.

First responders attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful. All three children were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the children. They have yet to determine a cause of death.

Henry’s husband and another adult were also at home at the time. Police said Henry and her family had recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.

Henry will appear at the Maricopa County Superior Court later today. She has not been formally charged yet, according to a spokesperson with Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. She will get a public defender when she is arraigned.

She is being held at the Maricopa County Jail. Bail has not been set.

The investigation continues.