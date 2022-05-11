Diane Craig, 41, was found unconscious on a Phoenix bus and later died, launching a days-long manhunt for suspect Joshua Bagley

Phoenix Man Who Allegedly Strangled Woman to Death on Bus Is Arrested After Manhunt

A suspect has been arrested in the case of the strangulation death of Diane Craig, a passenger on a Phoenix, Ariz. bus.

The Phoenix Police Department announced via its Facebook on Tuesday night that primary suspect Joshua Bagley, 26, has been arrested.

"After several days and tireless efforts that were a collaborative partnership between several units in the police department and the community," the announcement read, Bagley was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

"Police were called to the area about a suspicious person that matched Bagley's description. Mr. Bagley is currently in police custody as the booking and interview process is completed," the statement continued, going on to say that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Joshua Bagley Joshua Bagley | Credit: Phoenix Police Department

On Friday morning, officers called to the scene and found an unresponsive woman, later identified as 41-year-old Craig, who showed signs of strangulation, police said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries later that day.

At the time on Friday, details about the attack were scarce — and a police spokesman, Sgt. Vincent Cole, declined to elaborate, saying investigators didn't want to alert the alleged assailant to what they knew.

But "throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to name Joshua Bagley a suspect in her death," Cole said.

Cole would not say how or why investigators identified Bagley, or whether he had any connection to the victim.

A memorial can be found at the Park and Ride near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen, close to where Craig was found on Friday, according to NBC Phoenix affiliate 12 News.

"Diane was a wonderful person. She was so full of life," Roshuanda Boss, one of Craig's cousins, told the outlet at the makeshift memorial.

"She definitely did not deserve this. Our family is hurting," Boss added.

Craig, who was known as Bubbles by her family, has a GoFundMe campaign set up by her family to help pay for her memorial costs.

Her father Edward Craig wrote on the page, "She is my oldest daughter and I need help with her homegoing plans."