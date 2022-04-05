Phoenix Man Sets Apartment on Fire to Cover Up Roommate's Murder: Police

After the fire was put out, police discovered a 33-year-old victim in one of the bedrooms with a gash in his neck and burns

A Phoenix man is facing murder charges after police allege he stabbed his roommate in the neck before setting him on fire.

On Saturday, authorities responded to an apartment fire and a report of an unconscious man, when they found the suspected murderer, 32-year-old Ishmael Williams, covered in blood, according to KNXV-TV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the fire was put out, police discovered his 33-year-old roommate in one of the bedrooms with a gash in his neck and burn wounds, per the outlet. He died shortly after.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Arizona Republic reported the victim, whose name has yet to be released, was found face down. A burned mattress, gas can, butcher knife and blood stains were also recovered from the scene.

Although the suspect denied his involvement in both his roommate's murder and the setting of the fire, court documents read that "blood [was] discovered on his [Williams'] hands, calves, feet. Blood spatter was found on a pair of basketball shorts Ishmael was wearing," according to KSAZ-TV.

Prior to the incident, Williams told police the roommates were arguing over how filthy the victim left the apartment and whether the victim would be able to pay his share of the month's rent, per the outlet.

Along with interviews, crime scene evidence prompted investigators to arrest Williams.

In addition to a charge of first-degree murder, he also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, according to Maricopa County Jail Records.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.