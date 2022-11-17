Phoenix Dad Kills Wife, Toddler Son and Twin Baby Daughters in Murder-Suicide: 'Complete Shock'

Police believe Jasen Michael Hudgens killed his wife Marla Jordan Hudgens, and their children — 3-year-old son Christopher and 6-month-old twins Gwen and Faye — before taking his own life

By
Published on November 17, 2022 07:06 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10101400227714513&set=ecnf.28200045 Marla Hudgens
Photo: FaceBook

A Phoenix family of five is dead after a father murdered his wife and their three young children before turning the gun on himself.

Jasen Michael Hudgens, 44, took the lives of his wife Marla Jordan Hudgens, 40, son Christopher Hudgens, 3, and 6-month-old twins Gwen and Faye Hudgens, according to Phoenix Police.

According to multiple reports, the family's babysitter found the bodies and called the police.

Police said in a previous release that open propane tanks were found inside the home. A gas line was also in the home and wasn't attached to any appliances in the kitchen.

They were first called to the home on Augusta Avenue at 8:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday "regarding an unresponsive person inside the house with a strong odor of gas," per the release. "The Haz Mat teams entered the home and found multiple victims deceased."

Police began their investigation after verifying that neighboring homes were not in danger, and the "gas levels in the home were determined to be safe to enter."

"Once inside, detectives discovered the bodies of two adults and three children from what are believed to be members of the same family. The bodies had obvious signs of trauma," police said, adding, "Support services were offered to the neighbors of this tight-knit neighborhood and those associated with the victims."

Marla was a partner at the Phoenix office of the Lewis Roca law firm.

Ken Van Winkle, Jr., managing partner of Lewis Roca, says in a statement shared with PEOPLE, "We are overwhelmed with grief at the loss of our friend, colleague and partner, Marla Hudgens, and her family."

Added Van Winkle: "We are in complete shock and are only just beginning to process this awful tragedy."

"Marla was a passionate lawyer and advocate for her clients. She was an equally passionate leader who worked tirelessly to make our firm a better place. But more than that, Marla was a loving mother and loyal friend. The impact of this loss on the community and on our firm is immeasurable."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

