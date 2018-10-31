Mom's Message to Daughter Missing for 7 Years: 'If You Get a Chance, Get Away, Don't Be Afraid'

Goldia Coldon has not seen her daughter Phoenix in nearly seven years, but she vividly remembers the last time she did.

On Dec. 18, 2011, the mother and daughter went to church and the grocery store. Afterward, Phoenix changed into her sweatpants and hoodie before going outside to shoot baskets. Her father Lawrence saw her get inside her 1998 Chevy Blazer and drive away.

She never returned home.

“I do not think Phoenix is dead,” Goldia tells PEOPLE. “I know I will [see her again].”

Each year, hundreds of families unknowingly experience similar moments — the last time they see a loved before they disappear. Last year, The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children reported approximately 325 cases of children taken by a stranger.

Nearly seven years later, Coldon’s parents, Goldia and Lawrence, are still haunted by their daughter’s disappearance. Their quest for answers is the subject of a new two-part series on Oxygen, The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon, airing Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. An exclusive preview is below.

Numerous published reports have chronicled the parents’ attempts to find their daughter, including launching a Facebook page dedicated to the cause. According to the Huffington Post, they have even visited exotic dance clubs and spoken with local prostitutes because of the possibility Coldon might have been forced into the sex trade.

Goldia says the pain of being apart from her daughter can be all-consuming. “Sometimes, I really don’t want to live on without my daughter,” she tells PEOPLE.

But Goldia and her husband Lawrence continue to search for Phoenix, hoping she’ll get the chance to see their message through TV shows and articles.

Goldia says she has a message for her daughter: “If you get a chance, get away, run and go for it. Don’t be afraid. You’ll be safe.”