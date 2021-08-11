Ariz. Man Allegedly Confesses to Killing Younger Brother and Parents Following an Argument

A 34-year-old Phoenix, Ariz., man is behind bars this week, accused of killing his parents and younger brother after all four had an argument Saturday.

Phoenix police tell PEOPLE that Brandon Lujan faces three counts of first-degree murder, to which he has yet to enter any pleas.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Arizona Republic, officers were first dispatched to the area where the shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m., after receiving reports of shots fired.

But a canvassing of the neighborhood showed no signs that a shooting had occurred.

Then, the next afternoon, officials at a local veterans hospital called for police after Lujan came in seeking treatment.

The Republic reports that Lujan told hospital staffers he had killed his brother and parents — a claim he allegedly repeated to detectives who arrived a short while later.

Inside Lujan's parents' home, investigators located the bodies of Lewis Lujan, 63, and his 56-year-old wife, Irene Lujan. His 30-year-old brother, Matthew Lujan, was also dead.

Like his parents, Matthew had been shot multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The Republic, citing the affidavit, reports that Lujan confessed to police, telling them he and his parents had an argument Saturday but agreed to resolve it at a later time. Then Matthew allegedly got involved, pushing Lujan, who twisted his ankle.

After Matthew punched him twice in the face, Lujan allegedly told police he pulled a gun from his waistband and shot his brother.

He fired more shots as Matthew tried to get to his feet.

Lujan allegedly told detectives his father came running from a bedroom and lunged at him. He allegedly said he shot his father, and then, when his mother came in and tried lunging at him, shot her, too.