Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide

Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium, was found dead on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 12, 2022 11:13 AM
Wendy Feldman, the owner of Spa Elysium on Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill who was shot and killed Wednesday night in a domestic murder suicide
Photo: Spa Elysium Chestnut Hill Facebook

Last Wednesday night around 9 p.m., police responded to a Philadelphia salon parking lot on a report of a person armed with a gun, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police.

Officers on the scene found 59-year-old Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium Fringe Salon & Apothecary, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A 64-year-old man also had a gunshot wound to the head, per police, and later died at Temple University Hospital.

The assailant, who officials haven't named, shot Feldman before turning the gun on himself. Feldman and the man were separated and about to undergo divorce proceedings, multiple outlets report.

Feldman was active in her local community and was on the board of directors for the Chestnut Hill Business Association, per Chestnut Hill Local, which also describes her participation in a local Harry Potter festival.

"She really went all out. She rented an empty storefront and really slayed it for Harry Potter," Anne McNally, co-owner of neighborhood business McNally's Tavern, told the outlet.

Spa Elysium posted about the murder on the business's Facebook page. "We are heartbroken to confirm the tragic and senseless passing of our owner, Wendy Feldman," the post says. "With the collective grief that comes from losing a member of the Spa Elysium Chestnut Hill Family after 31 years, we are comforted by the outpouring of love, support, and kind words being shared."

The Facebook announcement also notes Feldman's love for her daughter Brynne, and for Guatemala, where her daughter resides.

"Her heart has always been wherever her daughter Brynne is," the post reads. "Traveling to Guatemala to visit Brynne over the years ignited her passion to help those less fortunate. She has been sponsoring two little girls down there for 5 years."

Feldman's sister will temporarily run her salon, according to reports.

Funeral services will be held on Dec. 14. The victim's family asked well-wishers to donate to Planned Parenthood or Suenos in lieu of flowers.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

