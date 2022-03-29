Philadelphia Teenager Fatally Shot in Head While Grabbing Water from Car Outside His Home
A Philadelphia teen was shot in the head while grabbing water from his father's car outside his home.
Sean Toomey, 15, was shot around 9:10 p.m. Thursday in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. He died at a local hospital the following day.
Toomey, a former Mercy Career & Technical High School student, was getting a case of water from the car when gunfire erupted.
He was shot once in the head and once in the side, CBS3 reported.
"I heard the two pops and I thought it was firecrackers," Sean's father, John, said, ABC6 reported. "But it only takes a second to grab some water and get in the house and he wasn't coming back in. So, I got curious, I put my sweatshirt on, and I went outside, and I saw him lying on my neighbor's lawn."
Police said the shooting may be connected to at least two attempted robberies in the area.
Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said Monday that a group of three men first attempted to rob a woman at an ATM machine around 9 p.m., the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The same men then attempted to carjack a woman pulling into an apartment building parking lot, Smith said. The group fled after noticing her son in the backseat, according to the Inquirer.
The woman told police that shortly afterwards she heard a series of gunshots.
No arrests have been made.
Toomey's father John told CBS3 that his son was a quiet kid who liked computers, football and basketball.
"He liked his computer," John said. "He liked watching the Eagles. He knew a lot about sports. He was a quiet, nice kid."
"I'm probably going to move out of here," he said. "You know, I was born and raised in this neighborhood. Now, kids are getting shot on the streets."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral and memorial expenses.