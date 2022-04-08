At least two gunmen fired off a minimum of 20 shots at 15-year-old Juan Carlos Robles-Corona. Three of those bullets struck him in the torso, per reports

Philadelphia Teen 'Ambushed,' Shot to Death Walking to Pick up Siblings from School

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot leaving his North Philadelphia school on Monday and police have yet to name a suspect, per reports.

According to WTXF-TV, the Philadelphia Police Department said that Juan "J.R." Carlos Robles-Corona Jr. was walking to pick up his brothers from school when he was shot to death. At least two gunmen fired off a minimum of 20 shots at J.R. — three of those bullets struck him in the torso, per the outlet.

Minutes after police responded to the shooting, the teen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A PPD press release obtained by PEOPLE on Friday revealed that no arrests had been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene of the crime.

Detectives speculate a weekend argument between J.R. and the shooters may be the motive behind the killing.

"To ambush my son and kill him like that and then leave him in the street like garbage — he didn't deserve that. No kid deserves that," J.R.'s mother Maria Balbuena told reporters on Tuesday.

Balbuena said that her son left his school earlier than usual the day of the murder, without her permission.

She didn't find out about the incident until her other children's school called to inform her that they were never picked up.

"He always made sure he took care of his brothers, and he didn't make it," she explained. "I need someone to tell me why I wasn't called when he left."

Speaking to WCAU-TV, Balbuena said the City of Brotherly Love held a special place in her son's heart, but after his slaying, she suspects the feeling wasn't mutual.