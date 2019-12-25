Woman Is Stabbed to Death in Philadelphia Christmas Attack Witnessed by 6 Children

Image zoom Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small ABC 6 WPVI

A man is accused of fatally stabbing a 35-year-old woman and injuring a 14-year-old boy in an early-morning attack on Christmas that was witnessed by six children.

In remarks recorded by WPVI, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that officers called to the scene in the city’s Olney neighborhood saw a woman in the road, bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to her abdomen.

Standing over the woman was a man with cuts on his hand, who police allege stabbed the woman. The man was taken into custody and the woman was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not released the names of the 35-year-old victim or 33-year-old suspect, but Small said police believe they were married or had been in the past.

According to Small, a 14-year-old boy was also stabbed in the thigh and was in stable condition as of early Wednesday morning. Police believe the teen is the son of the victim, Small said.

According to Small, the stabbing began inside a home, and continued when the woman ran outside and the man allegedly chased her.

Six children, ranging in age from 8 to 16, witnessed the attack, said Small, who said police believe everyone in the home is related.

The weapon used in stabbing was a 10-inch butcher knife, which Small said was recovered inside a bedroom of the home. The knife was hidden, said Small, and police believe one of the children who witnessed the attack tried to hide the knife from the suspect to prevent further violence.