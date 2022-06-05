3 Dead After Late Night Shooting Involving Multiple Gunmen on Philadelphia's South Street: Police

"Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen, and despicable act of gun violence," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Perez/AP/Shutterstock (12973318m) Storefront window with bullet holes is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia Shooting, Philadelphia, United States - 05 Jun 2022

A mass shooting rocked Philadelphia on Saturday night in one of the city's popular nightlife destinations, leaving at least three dead and 11 injured, officials said.

Philadelphia Police responded around midnight local time to reports of multiple shooters on 400 South Street, where surveillance footage caught one suspect firing multiple shots. Other suspects opened fire on the 500 block of Leithgow Street, hitting nearby homes, authorities said in a statement.

Police inspector D.F. Pace said at a news conference that officers were patrolling the area when the shooting broke out, including one who was within 15 yds. of a male suspect firing into a bustling nighttime crowd.

The officer fired at that suspect, but it's unclear whether he was struck, according to Pace, who added that the suspect dropped his gun and fled.

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace told reporters.

Two men and a woman were killed and two handguns were recovered at the scene, one of which had an extended magazine, he confirmed.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy released a statement Sunday morning, calling for an end to skyrocketing gun violence in the city and the United States at large.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Perez/AP/Shutterstock (12973318g) Blood is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia Shooting, Philadelphia, United States - 05 Jun 2022 Credit: Michael Perez/AP/Shutterstock

"The events that transpired last evening on South Street are beyond devastating. Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence," he said. "My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy."

Saturday's violence on South Street, known for its bars, restaurants, and shopping, is particularly troubling for the city, which reported a record-breaking 2,326 shootings in 2021, according to Pew.

Data from the Office of the City Controller shows 211 homicides by gun violence so far this year and more 743 non-fatal shootings.

"The surge in gun violence that we've seen across the nation — and here in Philadelphia — makes me not just heartbroken, but angry," Kennedy said. "Our administration, in partnership with all of our local and federal law enforcement agencies, continues to work relentlessly to reduce violence and create safer communities."