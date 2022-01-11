A Series of Philadelphia Shootings Leave 4 People Dead in One Night

Philadelphia has already reported 17 homicides since the beginning of 2022, according to police statistics

A series of shootings in Philadelphia left four people dead Monday night, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Around 6:38 p.m., police say a 25-year-old man was shot 14 times and another victim was shot 32 times near the 3000 block of Ella Street in Kensington. Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An hour later, another victim — identified as a 31-year-old man named Travis Bing — was shot multiple times and died shortly after being transported to Temple University Hospital, according to the police.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to another incident on the 6300 block of North Beechwood Street where a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in a car. Police say medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

According to police, homicide detectives are investigating all three shootings. No weapons were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Two other non-fatal shootings were also reported Monday night.

Around 4 p.m., two 28-year-old men were shot on the 2700 block of North 26th Street in North Philadelphia, according to NBC10. Both victims were reportedly taken to Temple University Hospital with one man being in critical condition while the other is stable.

The fifth shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. where a woman was shot on Torresdale and Bleigh avenues in Holmesburg and taken to the hospital for unknown injuries, per the outlet.

Police urge those with information regarding the gun violence to call 215-686-TIPS.

Following Monday night's shootings, Philadelphia has now reported 17 homicides in the city since the beginning of the new year, which is up 31 percent from the same time in 2021. Philadelphia Police Department statistics also show that there were a total of 562 homicides last year.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw recently spoke to WHYY about the surge in gun violence across the city, vowing to "redouble our efforts" by working with federal officials and increasing police officers in high-crime areas.

"Our clearance rates specifically amongst our non-fatal shootings need to improve, our homicide rates need to improve as well, but if we can get ahead of our non-fatal shootings, we know that we will do everything that we can in our power to deter the execution of homicides," Outlaw told the outlet.