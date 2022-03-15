Gary Cabana was arrested at a bus station just before 2 a.m. Tuesday

Philadelphia Police Detain the Man Accused of Stabbing 2 Workers at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art

The man who allegedly stabbed two employees at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City is behind bars this morning, PEOPLE confirms.

Multiple NYPD sources tell PEOPLE Gary Cabana, 60, was arrested just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday by Philadelphia Police.

Cabana, the sources say, was caught sleeping at a terminal in the Philadelphia Bus Station and cooperated with officers as they took him into custody.

While wanted in New York City for scaling the reception desk at MoMA before reportedly plunging a knife into two workers, Cabana was also being sought Monday evening by Philadelphia authorities after allegedly setting fire to his room at the Best Western in Center City.

No one was injured, but curtains in the room were damaged by the fire, which was started in a trash can.

Cabana was the subject of a days-long manhunt by the New York Police Department.

On Saturday afternoon, Cabana allegedly hopped over the reception desk at MoMA and cornered two employees — a male and a female, both 24.

MoMA stabbing The attack was captured by surveillance cameras

The female suffered several stab wounds to her back, and the male was injured in the neck and collarbone, sources tell PEOPLE.

On Friday, sources confirm, Cabana received a letter from the museum, notifying him his membership had been revoked for previous incidents of disorderly conduct.

When he tried entering MoMA for a film Saturday, he was denied and asked to leave, according to sources.

The stabbing attack occurred not long after that, and the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, sources confirm.

Cabana, an erstwhile Broadway theater usher, is also a suspect in two other incidents that recently unfolded at his former place of employment, PEOPLE learns.

MoMA was packed on Saturday when Cabana allegedly stabbed the two employees.

The disturbing stabbings were captured on surveillance video. Other MoMA personnel tried to stop the attack, while the victims either ran for safety or cowered beneath the desk, avoiding Cabana's swings.

Cabana is awaiting extradition to New York. He has not yet been charged with a crime in either Philadelphia or Manhattan.