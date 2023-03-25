Philadelphia Parents Charged After Child Found Locked in a Dog Cage in a Home: Police

Michelle Campbell and Paul Weber were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering a person, police said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 25, 2023 01:17 PM
Police line belt

The parents of a 6-year-old boy found locked in a dog cage in a Philadelphia home have been arrested on criminal charges.

Michelle Campbell, 30, and Paul Weber, 31, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering a person, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. Campbell and Weber's bail was set at $22,500, per KYW-TV.

The couple's neighbor told NBC's WCAU-TV that he called the police around 1 p.m. on Thursday after he had seen two girls, 4 and 5 years old, partially clothed and wandering outside in the rain in the backyard of the home where the pair lived.

"They have pampers on. They have no shirts. They have no pants. They have no shoes. They're screaming. It's raining. It's cold. They're screaming for their mother, their father," Perez told the news outlet.

RELATED; Mom of Missing Indiana Teen Speaks Out as Search Continues: 'I Want You to Come Home'

Police said in a statement to PEOPLE that they arrived on the scene on the 4200 block of Glenview Street and found the two girls "crying in the rear of the house." They entered the property, where they found another child, a 6-year-old boy, locked in a dog cage by a zip tie. The boy had been naked, with only a blanket and pillow kept inside the cage, KYW-TV reported.

All three children were secured and transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for evaluation, police said, adding that the children will be placed under the care of the state's Department of Human Services.

"We don't know entirely everything that's going on here," Philadelphia Police Public Information Officer Eric Gripp told WCAU-TV. "We have a long investigation ahead of us. But obviously, we don't live in a world where under any situation whatsoever we should have a child inside of a cage or young children outside standing in the rain."

An elderly woman and a 40-year-old man, whom police have identified as the kids' grandparents and uncle, were also found in the home, and two other children resided at the home but had been at school at the time, WCAU-TV reported.

"This has been an ongoing situation," Perez claimed to WCAU-TV. "These kids have mental issues. Everybody in the neighborhood knows about it. Cops have been coming here on and off. Nothing has ever been done."

RELATED Video: Va. Mom Murdered Her 2 Daughters, Then Called Their Father to Tell Him What She'd Done

The Department of Human Services told ABC's WPVI-TV: "Due to State confidentiality laws, DHS cannot comment whether or not a family has any current or past DHS involvement."

Another neighbor, Tom McNamee, told KYW-TV that he was "horrified" to have heard what happened.

"It's horrifying… they're kids. I have grandkids and my own kids — when you find out the details, I don't know how a parent can let somebody do this," McNamee said.

