Philadelphia Officer Charged After Being Seen on Video Hitting Protester in Head

A Philadelphia police inspector was arrested after being captured on video repeatedly hitting a Temple University student in the back of the head during a demonstration.

Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna turned himself over to authorities Monday morning, days after Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced he would be charging the veteran officer with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Bologna, on the job for more than 30 years, was seen in a video striking a man later identified as a Temple University student several times in the head with a metal baton during a protest.

Ten sutures and 10 staples were needed to close the wounds of the student, whose name hasn't been released.

The incident occurred last Monday, during a protest sparked by the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

The student was detained for more than 24 hours, and his case was referred to the district attorney for prosecution. But Krasner decided charges were not warranted against the student, and instead charged Bologna.

The student was eventually transported to the hospital suffering from "serious bodily injury, including a large head wound," a statement from Krasner's office reads.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Bologna was applauded by officers as he left Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police to turn himself in Monday.

The police union said in a statement the organization was "disgusted" by the charges, saying Bologna was "engaged in a volatile and chaotic situation with only milliseconds to make a decision."

The statement calls the charges a clear illustration of "Krasner's anti-police agenda in Philadelphia."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Bologna's attorney, Fortunado Perri, said, "Inspector Joseph Bologna has spent the past 30 years serving his community and has spearheaded efforts to forge meaningful bonds between the Police Department and the communities in West Philadelphia where he served. Last week he worked several consecutive 15 hour shifts to protect the peaceful protesters, residents and business owners from those who used the protests to engage in Arson, Looting, Theft and mayhem. In the midst of this deadly pandemic, Inspector Bologna and his fellow officers were spit on, sprayed with urine and other chemicals as well as verbally and physically assaulted. His use of force to apprehend an individual, who was trying to thwart a lawful arrest during a melee, was lawful and justified."

For his part, Krasner's statement indicates investigators have "been actively reviewing complaints and video submissions by members of the public and invites more information from the public to assist in getting all of the facts."

Adds Krasner: "We are trying to be fair. Accountability has to be equal. This moment demands a swift and evenhanded response to violent and criminal acts based on the facts and evidence. Americans are taking to the streets to demand a remaking of political, economic, and legal systems that serve the powerful at the expense of citizens' health, welfare, and lives. There can be no safety or peace without justice. My office will continue to hold people who cause harm to others equally accountable."

