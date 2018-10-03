Pa. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Shielding Baby Daughter, Says Family: 'We Consider Her as a Hero'

A young mother was killed Friday in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia — and her family says she was shot while shielding her baby daughter from bullets.

Dawn Boyd, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE, Boyd was shot — perhaps as many as a dozen times — in the chest and extremities.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Boyd’s relatives for comment, but her father and mother spoke to Philadelphia’s NBC10.

“We consider her as a hero,” Boyd’s father, Stephen Boyd, told the station. “As my daughter tried to protect the kids, she lost her life. My granddaughter, thank God she’s still here.”

Boyd’s mother, Michelle McDonnell, told the station, “She grabbed the two babies, her friend ran into the house and by the time she turned around, my daughter was crawling, saying she couldn’t breathe.”

Three other people sustained serious injuries in the attack, which according to the police statement took place shortly after 9 p.m.. The police statement did not address whether Boyd was shielding her child.

A 22-year-old woman shot in both legs and in the chest remains in critical condition following emergency surgery. Two others — a 35-year-old man shot in the arm and a 21-year-old woman shot in the leg — were listed in stable condition.

According to the police statement, a car pulled up to a Haverford Avenue home “and unknown individuals opened fire on a group gathered in front of the residence.”

According to the statement, “there are conflicting accounts as to the description of the suspect vehicle.”

Police have no suspects at this time and have not discussed a possible motive.

Boyd’s daughter — as well as another child present — were not harmed by the gunfire.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family pay for Boyd’s funeral.

“If any of you knew my sister her whole life revolved around her beautiful little girl,” Tori Walker, the page’s creator, wrote. “She fought every day to make sure her little girl was well taken care of.”