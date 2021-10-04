Philadelphia Man, Dressed in Scrubs, Kills Nursing Assistant at Hospital & Shoots 2 Officers: Police

A man, dressed in scrubs, shot and killed a nursing assistant at Jefferson University Hospital, before injuring police during a shootout, police say

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw speaking with the media after a shooting at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

A Philadelphia nursing assistant was shot and killed while working at Jefferson University Hospital Monday morning.

Just after midnight, a 55-year-old man, wearing scrubs — who police believe worked at the hospital — entered the 9th floor of the Center City hospital and allegedly shot a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a press briefing, WPVI reported. The woman was pronounced dead shortly after the incident

"We don't know if the suspect was working tonight, we do know he entered the hospital in scrubs and possibly accessed portions of the hospital that only employees can access," Outlaw told reporters.

An ambulance is parked outside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Credit: Scott Lewis/Bloomberg via Getty

Outlaw also told reporters that officials believe the slain nursing assistant was targeted, however, a motive is unclear at this time.

After the fatal shooting, police say the suspect fled the scene in a U-Hal truck. Officers were later alerted of the alleged getaway vehicle when a witness flagged down officers, telling them about a man in scrubs, waving a gun in the area, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

When police located the suspect at around 1:30 a.m., Outlaw said during the press conference that that's when the gunman allegedly began shooting at officers in a wooded area. Police then returned fired.

"The report was that there was a male in scrubs, with a weapon or a long gun, who was potentially firing rounds in the air or just had a gun," she said during the briefing. "The male who was the shooter fired at the officers, and four of the officers returned fire."

Two officers — who have both been on the police force for six years — were shot during the exchange, but are expected to survive following treatment at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

"The first officer is a 30-year-old who was struck in the right elbow. He's in critical but stable condition. The second officer is a 32-year-old who was struck in the nose who is in stable condition," Outlaw explained, according to the ABC affiliate.

According to the commissioner, the suspect was shot in the upper body and neck and is in critical condition — but also expected to survive.

"We learned that he was wearing body armor and was carrying multiple weapons in addition to the long gun, which was believed to be an AR-15. He was also carrying some form of a handgun, a semi-automatic handgun," Outlaw added.

The Philadelphia Police Department and Jefferson University Hospital did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The incident remains under investigation by local law enforcement.

Following the shooting, Outlaw shared condolences to the victim's family on social media.