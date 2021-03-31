Philadelphia Man Is Fatally Shot While Filming Anti-Gun Violence Documentary 

Anthony Merriett, 55, was shot and killed Monday when he went to his van to get production equipment

A Philadelphia man who was working on a film about the city's gun violence was fatally shot on Monday.

Anthony Merriett, 55, was shot and killed when he went to his van to get production equipment around 8 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Page Street in Strawberry Mansion, FOX29 reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They were shooting a video regarding stopping gun violence when he himself became a victim of gun violence that cost him his life," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, CBS3 reports.

Merriett was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Scott said the production company was inside a home "interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years," WPVI reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police have made no arrests and a motive is unclear.

"We don't know if it was robbery, if his wallet and money were taken," Small said, WPVI reports.

No weapons were recovered.