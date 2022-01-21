Jeffrey Stepien has been charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Samantha Maag, who was killed in a Philadelphia office building Wednesday

Pa. Man Accused of Beating Woman to Death with Pipe While She Was Seated at Office Reception Desk

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder after a woman was beaten to death inside a Philadelphia office building.

On Wednesday, around 2:15 p.m., Jeffrey Stepien allegedly attacked Samantha Maag and beat her to death while she was sitting at a reception desk on the eighth floor of a building in the historic Old City neighborhood, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, which cited local police.

Per the outlet, police said Stepien, 48, attacked Maag, 31, from behind, striking her in the head numerous times with a pipe. Maag was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The attack was reportedly captured on surveillance video, according to police. Responding officers at the scene saw Stepien leaving an elevator covered in blood and stopped him. When they searched his bag, they found two pipes covered in blood, police added, per the Inquirer.

Court records obtained by PEOPLE show that Stepien was arraigned on Thursday morning. He was charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime with intent. Stepien was also denied bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 7.

A representative for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which is representing Stepien, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Before her death, Maag worked for Regus, a company that rents offices and coworking spaces. In a statement given to the Inquirer, a company spokesperson described the woman as "one of our much loved colleagues."

Mark Dixon, CEO of Regus' parent company, IWG, said in his own statement that the firm's "sincerest and heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of our dear colleague, who tragically lost her life," per the outlet.

Frank Vanore, the chief inspector of the Philadelphia Police's Detective Bureau, told the Inquirer that Stepien had been renting space within the building where the incident occurred. Vanore added that Stepien may have been living there.

Detectives are now looking into whether Stepien committed the alleged attack after he was asked to move from the building.