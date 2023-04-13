Crime Cargo Truck Break-In Results in Theft of 'At Least $100,000' in Dimes, Authorities Say A cargo truck with approximately $750,000 in dimes was broken into in Philadelphia overnight on Thursday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 11:12 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: 6abc Philadelphia A cargo truck with approximately $750,000 in dimes was broken into in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department tells PEOPLE that the robbery occurred after an unmarked trailer was left at a Walmart parking lot overnight on Thursday. The driver had picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint earlier that day and was set to transport them to Florida on Friday. N.C. Nurse Kills Her 3 Children — Ages 9, 12, and 14 — Before Turning Gun on Herself, as Family Speaks Out "It is unknown how much was taken," the PPD told PEOPLE in a statement, sharing that the dimes were seen scattered into the parking lot after the theft was reported to authorities around 6 a.m on Thursday. The U.S. Mint did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. While no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, authorities shared with the Associated Press that the thieves are said to have "fled with at least $100,000." "There's been a lot of cargo thefts here and there in Northeast Philly and South Philadelphia over the ensuing months where we've had lamb, chicken, TVs, refrigerators, etc. taken, alcohol," Capt. John Ryan of Northeast Detectives added in a statement to CBS News. Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases. The outlet reports that "police are now combing through surveillance video in an attempt to find who may have broken into the trailer."