Petula Clark Condemns Use of Her Song 'Downtown' by Nashville Bomber

The British singer said that the 1964 hit is meant to be a joyful and uplifting song

Petula Clark is condemning the use of her 1964 hit "Downtown" during the bombing in Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas Day.

The song was played by 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner along with a recorded message from an RV indicating that a bomb would explode in 15 minutes. Warner died in the explosion.

Clark addressed the bombing in a Facebook message on Tuesday.

"I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City. I love Nashville and its people," Clark, 88, wrote.

"Why this violent act - leaving behind it such devastation?" the British singer continued. "A few hours later - I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement - was me - singing 'Downtown'! Of all the thousands of songs - why this one?"

Clark expressed disappointment that the "joyful" song had been used to accompany an act of violence.

"Of course, the opening lyric is 'When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown'. But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song," she wrote. "Perhaps you can read something else into these words - depending on your state of mind. It’s possible."

Clark concluded by sending her love to the residents of Nashville.

"I would like to wrap my arms around Nashville - give you all a hug - and wish you Love, a Happy and Healthy New Year - and, as we sometimes say in the U.K., steady the Buffs! (Look it up!) Love, - Petula" the post ended.