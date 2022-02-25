Florida Woman Says She Heard Voices Before Driving into Pedestrians Outside Grocery Store: Police
A Florida woman facing four counts of attempted murder allegedly mowed down four pedestrians on purpose before fleeing the scene.
The Stuart Police Department arrested Beatrice Bijoux on Tuesday after the 31-year-old woman allegedly steered her vehicle toward pedestrians walking outside the Fresh Market grocery store.
Bijoux allegedly struck four individuals, sending one of them to the hospital with serious injuries.
The three other victims sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Police managed to track down Bijoux's car soon after the alleged attempted murders and took her into custody.
"Based on the investigation and interviews, Stuart Police detectives have reason to believe Bijoux intentionally struck the pedestrians at Fresh Market," reads a statement from police.
WPBF obtained a copy of Bijoux's arrest report, which apparently alleges she tried running down a witness who tried to stop her from fleeing.
As she was being arrested, she allegedly told police "the voices in her head had told her to kill the people," the station reports.
She also allegedly expressed suicidal ideations, according to the arrest report.
"Bijoux further stated that she thought about killing her 4-year-old niece today," WPBF quotes from the arrest report. "The niece lives with Bijoux part-time."
Bijoux is being held without bond.
PEOPLE was unable to determine if she has legal representation. Plea information was also not readily available.