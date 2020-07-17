Investigators believe Fahim Saleh was killed the day before he was found dead

Personal Assistant Arrested in Slaying of Tech Entrepreneur Following Financial Dispute: Sources

New York City police have arrested the personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur who was found brutally murdered Tuesday inside his Manhattan apartment.

NYPD sources confirm to PEOPLE that Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, was arrested by officers early Friday. The sources say charges — including one for second-degree murder – will be announced against Haspil at a press conference later today.

The motive, the sources allege, was financial: Saleh learned that Haspil had allegedly stolen thousands of dollars from his account, but was not planning to report him to police. Instead, the sources say, Saleh arranged for his assistant to repay the money over time.

Saleh was stabbed to death, and dismembered and decapitated. His remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon by his sister, who was checking on him after being unable to reach him that morning and the previous day.

The sources tell PEOPLE investigators believe Saleh was killed Monday in his seventh-floor apartment, a multimillion dollar luxury condo on East Houston Street.

The sources say Saleh was stabbed inside the apartment after being disabled with a Taser.

Police arrived at the scene to find Saleh's torso. His head and limbs were discovered in other parts of the condo — some, in plastic bags. Various cleaning supplies were also recovered from the scene.

The electric saw allegedly used to dismember the body was still plugged in to a nearby outlet.

The alleged killer, the sources say, returned to the apartment Tuesday. They tell PEOPLE Saleh's sister likely interrupted what was an attempt to dispose of the remains and clean up the crime scene.

"That body wasn't meant to be found," one source explains. "[Saleh] was going to be 'disappeared.'"

Surveillance footage allegedly shows a man clad in a black suit, mask, and gloves following Saleh into the building's elevator.

It was unclear Friday if Haspil had an attorney.

Saleh was the founder and CEO of Gokada, a transportation company headquartered in Nigeria. The company released a statement Thursday about his killing.

"Fahim's passion for Nigeria and its youth was immeasurable," it reads. "He believed young Nigerians are extremely bright and talented individuals who would flourish if just given the right opportunity. Fahim also believed that technology can transform lives and improve safety and efficiency. He built Gokada to act upon these beliefs.

"Under Fahim's leadership, Gokada has grown to become Nigeria's leading fully integrated delivery and logistics company, with outstanding growth and profitability metrics. As painful as these last days have been for us, we at Gokada owe it to ourselves and to Fahim’s memory to act and fulfill his vision for the company and for Nigerian youth."