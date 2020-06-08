"My whole thing was to protect those people," the victim, who was shot in the arm, told reporters before being taken to the hospital

Man Drives Car Into Seattle Protesters, Shoots 1 Person Before Turning Himself Over to Police

Demonstrators face off with law enforcement personnel near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct on Saturday, June 6, in Seattle, Washington

One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a suspect drove his car into a crowd of protesters.

On Sunday, a man was seen speeding toward people gathering in Seattle, Washington, who were protesting racism and police brutality. As one person struggled with the driver through the car window, a gunshot went off, and the victim fell to the ground, as seen in footage of the encounter.

The driver exited the car and appeared to be holding a firearm. In the video, the suspect is seen running away from the scene, working his way through a crowd of protesters.

The Seattle Police Department said, however, that the suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered. After searching the area, police say there were no other victims.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, their crews transported the 27-year-old man who was shot to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Alex Garland, a reporter at the scene, shared a moment with the victim as he was being taken away, asking him what happened. The man — who was shot in the arm — claimed that he saw the car driving toward people, caught up with it and started punching the driver in the face.

"My whole thing was to protect those people," said the man in a video captured by Garland.

Another clip shared on social media shows the suspect approaching a police line and turning himself in. Wearing jeans and a black hoodie, the man raised his arms in the air as officers took him away.

Later in the evening, Seattle police tweeted that some people were throwing objects at authorities, including bottles, rocks and fireworks, as well as shining green lights into police officers' eyes. Police responded with pepper spray and "Blast Balls."

The mostly peaceful protests come nearly two weeks after the killing of George Flynn in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while in police custody. The incident was caught on camera and went viral, and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court on Monday.