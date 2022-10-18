Person of Interest in the Killing of 4 Friends from Oklahoma Arrested in Florida

Joe Kennedy was taken into custody in Daytona Beach Shores Florida, Okmulgee Police Department announced Tuesday

By
October 18, 2022
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A person of interest in a homicide investigation in Oklahoma, where four friends went missing and were later found shot and severely dismembered in a river, was arrested in Central Florida Tuesday, according to police.

A person of interest in the gruesome death of four friends from Oklahoma was arrested for allegedly stealing a car on Tuesday.

Joe Kennedy, 67, was detained in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida after allegedly being found in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the authorities on Monday, the Okmulgee Police Department (OPD) announced Tuesday.

A warrant has also been issued for his arrest in Okmulgee County District Court for a violation of his probation relating to a shooting in 2012, OPD said.

A Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety officer made the arrest after her license plate reader alerted her that a pickup — a Toyota Tundra — was stolen after it drove past her, the department said in a press release.

Kennedy was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and booked into Volusia County jail in Florida. He is currently held without bond, according to the release. It is not clear if he has engaged legal representation to speak on his behalf.

Top row L-R: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain Bottom Row L-R: Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks
Okmulgee Police Department (4)

The officials from OPD said the District Attorney and the Sheriff will begin the process of transferring Kennedy back to Okmulgee County to carry out further investigation into Kennedy's alleged involvement in the deaths of four friends.

Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29 vanished on Sunday, Oct. 9 after leaving on of their homes on bikes. Days later, a passerby found what authorities later identified as multiple human remains.

On Monday, the Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice confirmed in a news briefing, shared by Tulsa's KJRH-TV, that the human remains that had been found were the missing friends and the four men may have been killed while planning on carrying out a crime.

Their official cause of death has not been confirmed but they were shot, Prentice said at the time, adding that the missing people investigation is now considered a murder investigation.

He added at the time that investigators have not found the men's bicycles.

"I've worked over 80 murders in my career. I have worked murders involving multiple victims. I have worked dismemberings. But this case involves the highest number of victims and it's a very violent event. I can't say that I've never worked anything like it but it's right up there," Prentice said of the case.

He later said that Kennedy had been cooperating with police before he went missing, and said he did not know the victims.

Their families were "distraught" and "shocked" when told of the developments in the investigation.

