Person of Interest in Kidnapping of Calif. Family Is in Critical Condition as They Remain Missing

A person suspected in connection with the kidnapping of a family in California has been arrested and is in critical condition as the search for the family continues, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office (MSCO).

On Tuesday, detectives from MSCO identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado after receiving information from a bank in the city of Atwater, where he had used one of the victims' ATM cards, the officials said.

"Investigators obtained the surveillance photo of a subject making a bank transaction where the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene," a statement from MSCO's Facebook page read.

Authorities said in the statement Salgado had attempted suicide before he was apprehended, adding, he "is in our custody, currently receiving medical attention and in critical condition."

It is unclear if Salgado has been charged with any crime, and his name did not show up in county jail records. The officials also added they are still working to "obtain the correct photo" of Salgado at the ATM.

They initially released a different photo in error.

After PEOPLE reached out to MSCO for comment, representatives suggested following their Facebook page, adding that the sheriff's office will be holding a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Merced County Board Chambers.

On Monday, Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and their 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri, and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, "were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59," near the city of Merced, the sheriff's office previously said in a press release.

"We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle," Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said in a somber video posted to Facebook at the time.

"So far we have no idea why" the family was kidnapped, Sheriff Warnke said in the video. "Or the motivation behind it. We just know they are gone."

Following the arrest of the suspect, MSCO shared the family remains missing and that authorities from the sheriff's department, alongside several other law enforcement agencies, "continue to actively look" for the family.

"We continue to ask for the public's help with any information that may assist us in locating the family's whereabouts," the statement from MSCO added. "If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the victims, please call our tip line at 209.385.7547. The tip can be confidential."