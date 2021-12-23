Person of Interest ID'd in 'Truly Evil' Killings of Illinois Dad and His 2 Young Sons

A person of interest in the killings last Sunday of an Illinois man and his two young sons has been identified by police and arrested on an alleged parole violation.

On Tuesday, federal marshals along with officers from the Belvidere and Huntley Police Departments took Alize Smith, 24, into custody, tracking him to a location in Huntley, Ill..

Smith remains in custody, PEOPLE confirms.

Smith's arrest comes two days after the bodies of Andrew Hintt, 31, and his sons Benjamin, 7, and Sebastian, 5, were found in a home in Belvidere.

All three had been shot to death.

Alize Q. Smith Alize Q. Smith | Credit: Stateville Correctional Center

"During the course of the investigation, Belvidere detectives discovered" Smith was "with Andrew and the two boys on the morning of December 19," reads a statement from police.

The statement does not indicate how Smith may have known the victims.

It was unclear Thursday if Smith would be charged in connection with the killings. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea to the alleged parole violation, and attorney information for him was not immediately available.

It was also unclear if police had recovered Hintt's missing Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Over the weekend, Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody called the killings "senseless," and the person responsible "truly evil."

Relatives told the Rockford Register Star that Hintt, who was self-employed and owned a meat truck, is survived by his fiancée and his three other children, ages 3 and under.

The fiancée and their children were in California at the time of the murders.

Andrew Hintt's aunt, Theresa Eileen, told the paper the couple was in the process of moving to California.

"They were just trying to start a new life, somewhere beautiful," Eileen said. "They both loved it out there. They had been out there for about a month looking for a place to live."