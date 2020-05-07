Without naming names, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Strickler told WJHL that detectives have a potential 'person of interest'

'Person of Interest' Identified in Death of Tenn. Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell: Sheriff

As the investigation into the death of Evelyn Mae Boswell progresses, detectives are learning more about the 15-month-old girl's killing — and have revealed they've identified a possible "person of interest" in the case.

WJHL-TV sat down recently with Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Strickler, who acknowledged that investigators have singled out a "person of interest" who may be connected to Evelyn's death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The infant girl's remains were recovered earlier this year from a property belonging to a family member of the toddler’s.

RELATED: Evelyn Mae Boswell's Grandfather Says Family — Excluding Arrested Grandmother — Is in 'Anguish'

Evelyn was last seen in December. She was officially reported missing in February, several weeks after she vanished.

Strickler refused to identify the person of interest by name.

Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell, was arrested on February 25 and charged with one count of false reporting. She has yet to plead to the charge, and authorities allege she has told them conflicting stories about her daughter's disappearance.

RELATED: Timeline in Case of Evelyn Mae Boswell, Whose Body Was Found Two Months After She Was Last Seen

Boswell will appear before a judge Friday.

Authorities first learned Evelyn was missing after hearing from her great-grandfather, who stated that he had not seen the child since the holidays.

Her remains were recovered March 6, with a positive identification being made on March 11. Investigators have not said how Evelyn died.

Evelyn's grandmother, Angela Boswell, was also arrested on charges of possession of stolen property connected to the case, along with a man named William McCloud.

RELATED: Remains of Missing Toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell Are Positively Identified

Both were found in North Carolina in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest in their investigation.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It was unclear if they have also not entered pleas, or who their lawyers are.

Megan Boswell's attorney could not be reached for comment.

Stickler said the baby's autopsy report has not come back yet. He said police have not interviewed her mother since Evelyn's body was found.