Person of Interest Gave 'Inconsistent Statements' in Case of Missing West Virginia Woman: Police

Police have released information into the disappearance of a West Virginia woman who hasn't been seen since early December.

Gretchen Fleming, a 28-year-old from Vienna, West Virginia, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12, according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

The outlet said the Parkersburg Police Department has developed a person of interest in the case. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the News and Sentinel he could not release the person's name but he said investigators identified "somebody she was seen with at the My Way Lounge" either on late Dec. 3 or early Dec. 4.

PEOPLE's attempts to reach the Parkersburg Police Department on Thursday night were unsuccessful.

That night was the last time she was known to have been seen, the newspaper said. Board said the investigation remains active.

Board said police were able to develop the person of interest because of the assistance of owners, staff and patrons who were there that night.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Parkersburg Police Lt. James Stalnaker said authorities believe she left with the unnamed male, who is described as an older man.

"We know she left with him. We believe that she traveled back to his residence with him. He's given inconsistent statements," Stalnaker said.

Stalnaker told the outlet the man admitted she was in his car at one point.

"But he's claiming she didn't make it to his house," Stalnaker said. "There is no indication they knew each other prior to this night."

Fleming doesn't own a car, but arrived at the bar with another person, police told Fox News Digital. Stalnaker also said Fleming left her purse behind containing her phone and debit and credit cards and never returned to claim them.

Surveillance footage shows the pair leaving the bar together, but cameras didn't capture them getting into the vehicle. Police have pieced together footage from various cameras that show the vehicle drive about two miles to get to the man's home, according to the outlet. Police have searched the man's home, car and electronics devices.

Police have requested Fleming's dental records.

"It's important that we have those items in the unfortunate circumstance she is located deceased," Stalnaker said.

Board said if anyone was at the bar on the evening of Dec. 3 into the morning of Dec. 4 to "please come forward and speak to our investigators," the News and Sentinel reported.

The community has helped in the police quest's to find a person of interest, Board told the West Virginia MetroNews.

"People that have seen things, heard things or just think that something might help, they have not hesitated to reach out," Board said. "There's also been around the clock work for detectives to go through those leads."

Board said the case, which was featured on NBC's Dateline, has been alarming.

"You have a young girl that no body has heard from, no body has seen, no social media activity. Things of that nature are very concerning," he said. "Finding Gretchen is paramount to anything else. That's what we're focused on."

Anyone with information is asked to contact lead Detective James Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or the Parkersburg Police Department at 304-424-8444.