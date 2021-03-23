Sean M. Lannon has been charged with one murder in New Jersey and is a person of interest in several other killings in New Mexico

Person of Interest in the Deaths of 5 People, Including Ex-Wife, Allegedly Admits to Murdering 16

A New Mexico man who is the person of interest in the deaths of several people, including his ex-wife, allegedly confessed to murdering a total of 16 people.

Sean M. Lannon, 47, has been charged in New Jersey with the March 8 murder of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski, the Associated Press reports. According to prosecutors, Dabkowski's body was discovered during a wellness check at his East Greenwich Township apartment. Days later, Lannon was arrested in Missouri while driving the victim's car.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lannon was already a person of interest in his ex-wife and three other's murders in New Mexico. However, the investigation would take another surprising turn when Lannon allegedly admitted to killing a total of 16 people, NBC Philadelphia reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prosecutors reportedly said during an arraignment hearing that Lannon confessed to a family member.

"He told the witness he was extremely sorry for all the things he had done. He stated that he murdered his wife and [her] boyfriend in New Mexico and that he also murdered Michael Dabkowski in New Jersey," Alec Gutierrez, assistant prosecutor of Gloucester County, said, WPVI reports.

Authorities have not corroborated Lannon's claims.

"Is it possible? Sure, anything's possible. Is it plausible?" Lt. David Chavez of Grants, New Mexico, police said, according to the AP. "Unfortunately we are still investigating that and conducting search warrants for evidentiary value."

On March 5, the bodies of Lannon's ex wife, Jennifer Lannon, 39, and three other people were found decomposing in an abandoned pickup truck at an Albuquerque airport garage. Police named Lannon was a person of interest shortly after the discovery.

On a GoFundMe page set up by family, Jennifer is described as having been "a beloved daughter, sister and most importantly a mom to five kids."

"This is an extremely emotional time for our family," the page reads.