Person of Interest Arrested in Case of Missing Teen Zion Foster, Last Seen in Detroit on Jan. 4

Detroit police have arrested a person of interest in the case of a missing teen girl named Zion Foster.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, the Eastpointe Police Department announced Jaylin Brazier was arrested Saturday on a felony warrant in connection to the case. Eastpointe is a Metro Detroit subdivision based in Macomb County.

WDIV-TV Local 4 News reported that Brazier is Foster's cousin and the teen went missing with him on Jan. 4 at her Eastpointe home.

The news outlet added that Foster, 17, was last seen that day at her home in the 22000 block of Melrose Court in Eastpointe after leaving with Brazier, 21.

It also reported that Brazier refused to tell the teen's mother where Foster was after she went missing.

WDIV-TV Local 4 News added that its investigative unit, the Local 4 Defenders, was contacted with a lead on the case from a private investigator in Chicago who specializes in human trafficking.

The lead was about Brazier's vehicle, an Acura, being spotted in Detroit and Hazel park, another Metro Detroit suburb based in Oakland County, on Jan. 10.

In a tweet Wednesday Detroit police stated Foster was initially reported missing on Jan. 5.

On Jan. 13, Brazier's vehicle was seen in the Metro Detroit suburb, Waterford, with no signs of Foster inside.

Brazier was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the 38th District Court. Detroit Police Department told PEOPLE that he is currently not being represented by an attorney.

While police have recovered the vehicle, Foster is still missing as concerns about her disappearance continue mounting.

She is described as Black, 5'1" tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last spotted in a Detroit Wing Company uniform, WDIV-TV Local 4 News added.

"We're just trying to get our daughter back," said James Royster, Zion's father per the Detroit News. "All we want is for Zion to come home."