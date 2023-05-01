Person of Interest Arrested After Neurosurgeon Is Found Shot to Death, Wrapped in Sheet in Attic

A person of interest was taken into custody Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a prominent Detroit neurosurgeon who was found dead in the attic of his stately home, police said.

On Sunday April 23, the body of Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found wrapped in a sheet and stuffed in a crawl space of the attic of his home in the historic Boston-Edison section of the city, the Detroit Police Department said.

He had been shot multiple times in the head, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said, NBC News reports. His death was ruled a homicide.

The man in custody is being held on a charge unrelated to Hoover's death, Detroit Police Chief White said at a press conference on Friday, the Detroit Free Press reports.

"We are confident that this person has information about what transpired," White told reporters, NBC News reports.

White said police believe Hoover knew his assailant but did not provide additional details about the nature of their relationship.

"I am not comfortable doing that at this point," White told Local 4. "I think that it would be irresponsible for me to do that until I know a little bit more information."

Police have not released the name of the person of interest or the charge against him.

They are still investigating a potential motive.

"We've got some theories," White said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"Right now, we're happy to have a person of interest who we can question. We're not going to stop until we have every piece of information that we need."

Hoover's murder came to light on the night of April 23. His family had called police to check on him when he failed to show up for an event in Indiana that he was supposed to attend that weekend, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Officers found his body wrapped in a sheet and stuffed in a crawl space of his attic.

Those who knew the doctor are reeling from his death. Tributes poured in for him online from former patients, co-workers and hospital staff who remembered him for his warmth, compassion and talent as a surgeon.

"I was referred to Dr Hoover for back surgery and was scared to death," Elizabeth Ann wrote on Facebook. "He comforted me and made all other solutions possible to me before surgery. After discussing my condition and healthcare he started asking me about myself. I thought, WOW, this Dr really cares.

"He furthermore told me what a smart person I am for being a math teacher and made me feel special. I thought WOW again. My neurosurgeon is telling me I'm smart???? And he said it sincerely with a smile on his face!! From that moment I knew I was in good hands and he was a kind and caring person."

Hoover was known in his neighborhood for meticulously caring for his home, where he hosted events for the community.

"That man was an angel," said one neighbor, Fox 2 reports. "He was beautiful. Everybody was shocked. My phone has been blowing up all night, I was like, no, no, no."

Paddy Lynch, who lived in the neighborhood recalled on Facebook his interactions with Hoover, writing he "was one of the first neighbors to take me under their wing, offering old house advice, support and kindness all along the way."

"Hospitality was certainly his specialty as he never hesitated to open his spectacular home to countless neighbors, friends, and charitable organizations," Lynch added. "For a man small in stature, he was indeed larger than life."

Hoover specialized in back and neck surgeries and worked for Ascension Health of Michigan.

The surgeon did his training at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, according to his obituary. He had also done fellowships at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Hoover's funeral was held Sunday at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

Born in Indiana, Hoover was the fourth child of seven and the only boy, according to his obituary. Before attending college, he worked on the family dairy farm.

"As the only son, Devon could have taken over the family farm, but he decided early in life that he wanted to become a doctor," his obituary reads.

Throughout his career, "he served his patients with exceptional skill and compassion" and was "one of Metro Detroit's most respected neurological surgeons in Hour Detroit magazine's annual 'Top Docs' rankings."

Hoover's family and friends were always a priority, the obituary adds. "He rarely missed a Hoover family event and made the drive to Indiana frequently to visit his parents and sisters, often playing with his many nieces and nephews," it reads. "He spent quality time with many friends and enjoyed traveling with them to unique places around the world."

Hoover "was a gift from God, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He touched many lives with his kindness and generosity."