Mother and Son on the Run After Allegedly Plotting to Kill Attorney

Police are searching for a mother and son who are on the run after allegedly plotting to kill a divorce attorney.

Warrants were issued Friday for Renee Perillo, 51, and her son Richard Perillo, 21, after they were found hiding in the trunk of the lawyer’s car in Indiana, according to the Associated Press.

When the pair were found by attorney Rebecca Eimerman’s husband, they were arrested and charged with misdemeanors on May 22. The Perillos reportedly told cops at the time that they had been sleeping in the trunk because they were homeless. They were jailed briefly and then released on May 23.

But their story was suspicious, so police began to look into them. “There was a lot of curiosity on our part, but obviously it takes time to run down those leads and put that information together,” Hamilton County Sheriff Mark Bowen told WTTV.

Eventually authorities discovered a stolen car with the Perillos’ identification inside, as well as a number of disturbing items, including but not limited to: a tranquilizer gun, two machetes, a roll of duct tape and a fully loaded Glock.

Inmates at the jail told detectives that the two had been bragging about a “hit” they planned to carry out on Eimerman, who was working to get a divorce settlement out of Renee’s boyfriend, identified as Dr. Arnaldo Trabucco.

When they were arrested for hiding in the trunk of Eimerman’s car, detectives found a syringe on Renee that tested positive for a lethal dose of succinylcholine.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, theft, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

