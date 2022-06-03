The Racine mayor has enacted a curfew for minors through the weekend, as authorities search for the shooter that disrupted Da'Shontay King Sr.'s funeral

At Least 2 People Shot at During Wisconsin Cemetery Funeral for Man Killed by Police

At least two people were shot at during a funeral service in Wisconsin for a man killed by police last month.

On Thursday afternoon, two people were shot during the Graceland Cemetery funeral in Racine for Da'Shontay King Sr., TMJ4 reported, with "multiple shots" fired in the direction of the service. Later, a family member told the station said that a total of five people had been hit by the bullets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I heard it was mass chaos here. People were running and people were screaming," said Sgt. Kristi Wilcox of the Racine Police. "I know we got multiple 911 calls that people were shot."

A 19-year-old woman was treated and released, while another woman was flown to a Milwaukee hospital to undergo surgery for her injuries. No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening, and the incident remains under investigation, per a police statement.

2 Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Police Shooting at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Police | Credit: TMJ4 News/YouTube

The Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory confirmed to TMJ4 that the service was being held for Da'Shontay King Sr., a man who was shot and killed by police on May 20.

At the time of his death, police said they stopped a car while executing a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm when the suspect, who was not immediately identified as King Sr., ran from the car with a gun and led an officer on a chase on foot before he was killed, per the outlet.

The casket remained in the sun for hours as investigators combed the scene, CBS58 reported.

2 Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Police Investigators after shooting at funeral in Wisconsin | Credit: TMJ4 News/YouTube

Racine Mayor Cory Mason denounced the violence in a statement Thursday night, announcing that a juvenile curfew would be enforced through the weekend.

"Today's heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community," Mason said in a statement shared to Facebook. "The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration."

"I am instructing the police department to actively enforce our juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend. Anyone under 18 must be home by 11 PM," he continued. "This violence must end."