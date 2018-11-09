From Charles Manson to Nxvim, Read Survivors' Shocking Stories in PEOPLE's Cults Special Edition

Christina Butan
November 09, 2018 03:12 PM

Secretive, coercive and often magnetic, cult leaders are known to manipulate their followers’ minds.

In PEOPLE’s True Crime Stories: Cults, read the shocking tales of people lured into traps of abuse, manipulation and death, in the name of everything from religion to family. Through PEOPLE’s unparalleled crime reporting, take a look into the lives of those who followed controversial group leaders Charles Manson, Jim Jones, Tony Alamo, Yaweh Ben Yaweh and more.

See how spiritual but violent teacher Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (as seen in Netflix’s Wild Wild Country) took over a sleepy Oregon town, and the ritualistic horrors that led to the fiery death of David Koresh and his 74 devotees.

Plus, read survival stories from these cult escapees themselves — and how they’re dealing with their past today.

Charles Manson (center)
AP
Allison Mack (center)
Jemal Countess/Getty

“It was the most painful, traumatic moment of my life,” actress Sarah Edmondson told PEOPLE of the controversial self-help group Nxvim’s 2016 initiation ceremony.

Prosecutors have said the organization, with celebrities like Smallville‘s Allison Mack among its devotees, branded their members with founder Keith Raniere’s initials, who is now charged with sex-trafficking.

Also: take a first look at the chilling stories explored in season 3 of Investigation Discovery’s People Magazine Investigates, including 11-year-old Mikelle Biggs, who vanished without a trace in 1999, and Canadian teen Reet Jurvetson, whose body was identified 46 years after she was found brutally stabbed in 1969 near the site of the Manson’s family Los Angeles murders.

Read the shocking tales of people lured into cults and controversial groups in People’s True Crime Stories: Cultsavailable now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.