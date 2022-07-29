People Magazine Investigates: Who Killed Sunday School Teacher Sarah Krause?
On the evening of Jan. 18, 2020, 27-year-old Sasha Krause ran out to do an errand for the Farmington Mennonite Church, where she was preparing to teach Sunday school.
After eating dinner with her roommates at their northwestern New Mexico home, Krause set off for the church.
She never made it back.
The disturbing case is the subject of Monday's episode of People Magazine Investigates. Titled "The Grudge," the episode airs August 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and also streams on discovery+. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)
Five weeks after her mysterious disappearance and 300 miles away from her secluded Mennonite community, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office found Krause's lifeless body in Flagstaff, Ariz.
Authorities discovered her corpse dumped next to a camper — her wrists bound with duct tape — near Sunset Crater National Monument.
An autopsy revealed she suffered from blunt force trauma.
She was murdered execution style – with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Authorities admitted early on in the investigation, it was difficult to determine if Krause willingly vanished from her typically quiet, isolated community, or if she had been kidnapped.
After the discovery of her body, they had their answer.
Investigators figured out how she died, but they were still stuck trying to piece together who killed her — and why?
Over 100 miles away in Glendale, Ariz., someone was keeping a sinister secret.
See more on the disturbing mystery of the disappearance of the Sunday school teacher on People Magazine Investigates ("The Grudge"), airing Monday, August 1, at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and also streaming on discovery+.