'People Magazine Investigates': The Twisted Case of Pam Hupp and Her Best Friend's Murder

When 42-year-old Betsy Faria was brutally murdered in her Missouri home in 2011, suspicion immediately fell on her husband Russ Faria.

After all, when Russ called 911 after discovering her body, he frantically told the dispatcher that his wife had died by suicide — but it was soon discovered that she had been stabbed more than 50 times.

Although Russ had an airtight alibi and witnesses who backed up his story, he was still convicted of her murder in 2013. Pam Hupp — Betsy's best friend and coworker — was a key witness in the trial.

In 2015, Russ successfully appealed his case. During the retrial, his defense attorney was allowed to introduce new evidence the defense couldn't use in the first trial, some of which implicated Hupp.

Russ was found not guilty in 2015. Once he was set free, suspicion quickly turned to Hupp, who had admitted to being with Betsy on the night she was killed.

After another murder in 2016 that involved Hupp, the twisted case began to take shape and gain national attention — with Hupp at the forefront of it all.

It was discovered that four days before Betsy was killed, Hupp, now 63, was named the sole recipient of a $150,000 life insurance policy for Betsy. But could money have motivated such a brutal murder?

