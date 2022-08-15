'People Magazine Investigates': Tracking Down the Killer of Arizona College Student Adrienne Salinas

The 2013 slaying of 19-year-old Adrienne Salinas is the subject of the newest episode of People Magazine Investigates, airing tonight

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 15, 2022 10:50 AM
ADRIENNE CELESTE SALINAS
Adrienne Celeste Salinas. Photo: FBI

A friend's birthday bash would be the last party 19-year-old Adrienne Salinas would ever attend the night of June 14, 2013.

Although Salinas hosted the celebration with her two roommates at their Tempe, Ariz., home, they say the college student wasn't in the partying mood.

She had other things on her mind.

The unsettling case is the subject of the new episode of People Magazine Investigates. Titled "Darkness in the Desert," the episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and also streams on discovery+. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

That evening, her roommate Shainey Duggan says Salinas was upset her boyfriend Francisco "Fran" Arteaga was showing interest in other women at the party.

During the early morning hours of June 15, Salinas left the party, returning soon after and speaking briefly to a roommate.

She left again at 4 a.m. and crashed her car not too far from her house.

A witness said she was driving erratically.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The caller said that a white sedan had passed them at a high rate of speed and hit the curb," Sgt. Alan Akey with the Tempe Police Department explains in the episode. "This caller watched this happen and was concerned, but when the caller went to check on the driver herself, the car drove away even though it had two damaged tires."

Salinas was reportedly on her way to Arteaga's home, but with two blown out tires, she called for a cab to pick her up at a convenience store in the neighborhood.

The cab driver allegedly told authorities he was unable to locate Salinas that morning and never picked her up.

The next day — Father's Day — her dad Rick Salinas found her abandoned Mercury Sable.

"[I was] kinda going crazy trying to figure out where she was, so I drove through the neighborhood just – what else could I do? I was really worried," he says. "And then I see her car."

But his daughter was nowhere to be found.

Nearly two months later, the skeletal remains of Salinas were discovered in a wash about 30 miles away in the Apache Junction desert.

Investigators were left trying to piece together who put her there — and why.

See more on the disturbing mystery of the death of the Arizona college student on People Magazine Investigates ("Darkness in the Desert"), airing tonight, August 15, at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and also streaming on discovery+.

Related Articles
ADRIENNE CELESTE SALINAS
'People Magazine Investigates': Who Killed Arizona College Student Adrienne Salinas?
Allyzibeth Ann Lamont
'People Magazine Investigates': Unraveling the Mystery of a Young Sub Shop Worker's Murder
Sasha Krause
'People Magazine Investigates' : Tracking Down the Person Who Killed Sunday School Teacher Sasha Krause
Joy Hibbs, Robert Atkins
'People Magazine Investigates' : Tracking Down the Man Who Allegedly Killed Mom of Two Joy Hibbs in 1991
Joy Hibbs
'People Magazine Investigates' Examines How Authorities Cracked 1991 Cold Case Murder of Pa. Mom
KRISTIN DAVID, CHRISTINA WHITE, STEVEN PEARSALL, KRISTINA NELSON, BRANDY MILLER
'People Magazine Investigates' : Inside Decades-Old Disappearances of 5 People Along the Snake River
Snake River cover
5 People Vanished Along the Snake River Beginning in 1979: Will Police Finally Catch a Serial Killer?
Bruce and Debra Bennett and their two daughters Melissa and Vanessa
She Saw Her Family Murdered by a Hammer-Wielding Stranger When She Was 3. Now She's Speaking Out
MOVIE POSTER, HILLSONG: LET HOPE RISE, 2016
Sex Scandals, Celebrities and the Business of Christianity: Inside Hillsong Church's Rise and Fall
cover
Heaven's Gate, 25 Years Later: Remembering 38 People Who Died with Cult Leader
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
hugh-hefner-1
'Secrets of Playboy' : Breaking Down the A&E Docuseries' Biggest Bombshells About Hugh Hefner's Empire
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
pmi-1
I Survived a Serial Killer: How a Woman Escaped After Being Beaten, Bound and Stuffed in a Trunk
Kelsey-Berreth-1
'People Magazine Investigates' : Tracking Missing Colo. Mom Kelsey Berreth to Find Her Killer
Wamsley Family murder case
Inside the Murders that Rocked a Texas Town, Shattering Myth of Seemingly Perfect Family