'People Magazine Investigates': Did Pam Hupp Stab Her Friend More Than 50 Times?

On the evening of December 27, 2011, Russ Faria came home to his house in Troy, Missouri, and found his wife, Betsy, stabbed to death.

Immediately, Russ was the prime suspect in her death, although he had an alibi. He had been playing games at a friend's house and then stopped by a fast-food restaurant on his way home.

Although he had a strong alibi and witnesses who backed up his story, Russ was arrested for his wife's murder. Testimony from his wife's best friend, Pam Hupp, played a pivotal role in the trial. He was convicted of murder in 2013.

After a successful appeal and second trial in 2015, Russ was exonerated after his defense attorney was permitted to introduce evidence that was withheld from the original trial jury, some of which implicated Hupp — the beneficiary of a life insurance policy held by Betsy — as the killer.

The disturbing case is the subject of Monday's episode of People Magazine Investigates, "Infamous Pam Hupp,"

After Russ was set free, detectives were still left with one question: Who killed Betsy Faria?

Some began to wonder if Hupp had anything to do with the gruesome murder, but could she really stab her friend more than 50 times? If so, why?

What investigators found led them down a dark trail that featured at least two murders, and one that's still in question.

