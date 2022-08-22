'People Magazine Investigates': How a Couple's Ocean City Getaway Ended in a Tragic Double Murder

In 2002, 32-year-old Joshua Ford and 51-year-old Martha "Geney" Crutchley set out on a romantic weekend getaway in Ocean City, Md.

They traveled to the resort town in Maryland from Fairfax, Va., for Memorial Day weekend, so they were expected home early the following week. After the holiday weekend ended, friends and family grew concerned when Ford and Crutchley didn't show up for work or return phone calls. They were then declared missing.

Police in Fairfax contacted law enforcement in Ocean City in the hopes of finding the couple, but what detectives quickly learned confirmed their worst fears: Ford and Crutchley had been the victims of a gruesome double murder that had taken place in the early morning hours on Saturday.

During the investigation, authorities also learned something that would help crack the case wide open: Ford and Crutchley weren't the only couple vacationing at Ocean City that weekend connected to the case. Ford and Crutchley had befriended another pair of visitors during a night out — and what happened hours later shocked everyone.

