Brutal Beach Slayings of Couple on Pre-Wedding Getaway Featured on People Magazine Investigates

People Magazine Investigates examines the cold-blooded slayings of Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen, who were killed while sleeping on a Northern California beach in 2004

In the summer of 2004, Christian adventure camp counselors Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and her fiancé, Jason Allen, 26, set out for a three-day getaway on the coast of Northern California for what they hoped would be a relaxing break before their upcoming wedding.

The young couple would never been seen alive again.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sometime on the night of August 14, 2004, or early that next morning, the couple was killed while sleeping on a secluded stretch of Fish Head Beach, near Jenner in Sonoma County, where they'd camped for the night.

For years, the case remained cold as investigators hunted for the couple's killer and their families hoped for justice.

On Monday night, the couple's heartbreaking murders are explored in-depth on the next episode of People Magazine Investigates, titled "Jenner Beach Murders," at 10 ET/9 CT on Investigation Discovery on Investigation Discovery and streaming on discovery+. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

In the episode, Lindsay's mother, Kathy Cutshall, recalls the harrowing moment she learned that Lindsay and Jason had gone missing from Rock-N-Water, an outdoor Christian adventure camp in Northern California, where the two worked as counselors that fateful summer.

"Monday morning we got a call from the camp," Kathy says in the episode.

"It was one of the guys who worked in the office who said, 'Do you know where Lindsay and Jason are?'

"And I said, 'They're with you,'" she recalls.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

When she was told they had never returned from their weekend trip, she said to her husband, "Something's not right."

Police launched a massive search for the couple. On Aug. 18, 2004, a sheriff's helicopter spotted the bodies on the beach, far below the bluffs.

They were found in their sleeping bags, with their Bible next to them.

After ruling out murder-suicide and robbery, Sonoma County Detectives began investigating the puzzling double murder, following up on many leads — and pursuing what turned out to be many dead-ends.

But would they find the killer?