People Magazine Investigates: On the Trail of 'Hollywood Ripper' Serial Killer

People Magazine Investigates goes inside the case of a brutal serial killer who terrorized women in California and Illinois

In the early morning hours of August 1993, the body of 18-year-old Tricia Pacaccio was discovered on the stoop of her home in Glenview, Ill. The fun-loving teen was stabbed repeatedly in the breast, chest and arm.

Earlier that evening, Pacaccio had attended a road rally scavenger hunt with her friends. It was a last get-together before they all headed off to college. Pacaccio was bound for Purdue University to study engineering.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police investigated the grisly murder, but eventually the case went cold.

Almost eight years later, a similar slaying occurred in Hollywood. The victim, Ashley Ellerin, had been viciously stabbed in her home on the evening of Feb. 21, 2001. Authorities believed the 22-year-old fashion student was getting ready for a planned first date with actor Ashton Kutcher, then a rising star on the sitcom That '70s Show, when she was stabbed 47 times.

Kutcher told police that when he showed up at her house between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m., nobody answered when he knocked and the door was locked, despite the fact that the lights inside were on. He assumed she had gone out with friends.

Kutcher told police that before he left, he peered through a front window and saw what he believed were red wine stains on the floor. Those stains were later determined to be blood.

There were no signs of a break-in, which led authorities to believe she most likely knew her killer. Police determined the killer was left-handed — and the investigation into the case is explored on People Magazine Investigates: The Hollywood Ripper, airing Monday, April 26, at 10 ET/9 CT on Investigation Discovery and streaming on discovery+. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

Then, on Dec. 1, 2005, 32-year-old mother of four Maria Bruno was fatally stabbed in her home, just 10 days after she moved into a gated apartment complex in El Monte, Calif.

Her killer had put on surgical booties, pried a screen loose from her ground-floor kitchen window and then slashed her throat and neck as she slept. After he fled, her killer accidentally left one of the surgical booties behind outside the apartment. A neighbor told police he saw a man wearing a baseball hat and a hoodie who'd been watching Bruno inside her apartment. The man had tried to open her door days before the slaying.

Ashton Kutcher Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial | Credit: GENARO MOLINA/AFP/Getty

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Another attack, on April 28, 2008, stunned the city of Santa Monica. Michelle Murphy, 26, woke up to a man stabbing her in the arms and chest as she was sleeping inside her Santa Monica second-floor apartment. Her attacker had climbed onto a railing and then a ledge below her living room window and sliced through the screen with a knife before climbing inside. Murphy, who was stabbed eight times, was able to kick off her attacker, who cut himself during the confrontation and fled, apologizing before he ran out of the apartment.

All four women shared similar traits. They were young, outgoing and had everything going for them.

But, authorities later said, they also shared one deadly thing in common. All four women lived near a man who, authorities would later deem a serial killer. In the intervening years, the man would gain infamy and a chilling nickname: The Hollywood Ripper.