'People Magazine Investigates': Woman Killed Best Friend with Axe — and Started Shocking New Career

On the evening of June 13, 1980, Betty Gore was found dead on the utility room floor in her Wylie, Texas, home. She had been struck by an axe 41 times.

As investigators tried to figure out who would have killed the bubbly mother of two who seemingly had no enemies, they soon began to focus on her best friend, Candy Montgomery.

Gore had discovered that her husband, Allan, had been having an affair with Candy, and the ensuing confrontation had turned deadly.

The disturbing case is the subject of Monday's episode of People Magazine Investigates, "Candy and Betty,"

In the ensuing high-profile trial, Candy Montgomery testified that Betty had swung at her with an axe — but she had wrestled the weapon from her friend's hands and killed her.

Still, there were questions: If Candy Montgomery had acted in self defense, why did she strike her friend 41 times, only stopping because she was exhausted? In her trial, Montgomery testified that Gore had "shushed" her, which triggered memories of her abusive mother.

The defense worked, and Montgomery was acquitted of the murder. She moved away from Texas, and began a surprising new life in Georgia — with a shocking new career.

