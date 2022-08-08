'People Magazine Investigates': Unraveling the Mystery of a Young Sub Shop Worker's Murder

The 2019 slaying of 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont is the subject of tonight's episode of People Magazine Investigates

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 8, 2022 11:25 AM
Allyzibeth Ann Lamont
Allyzibeth Ann Lamont. Photo: Facebook

On Oct. 28, 2019, 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont was working her shift at a local sub shop in Johnstown, N.Y.

That night, she never made it back to her Gloversville, N.Y., home and loved ones reported her missing.

Gloversville police Sgt. Chad Simonson said he and his partner assigned to the case immediately "felt there was something not right."

The disturbing case is the subject of Monday's episode of People Magazine Investigates. Titled "Gone in the Night," the episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and also streams on discovery+. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

"There definitely was a sense of urgency," Det. Jillian Faville says in the clip. "We have hundreds of missing persons complaints, yearly — mostly juveniles that are runaways. [It's] a little more unusual to have adults."

"And the more time that goes by, the chances of being found alive go down, drastically," she says.

Lamont's body turned up three days later, 35 miles away, dumped in a shallow grave off a highway exit in Malta, N.Y..

The investigation revealed Lamont was bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat.

Questions swirled around who was responsible for violently killing the young sandwich shop worker and then attempting to hide her body.

But police had a few people in mind.

See more on the unsettling case of the brutal sub shop murder on People Magazine Investigates ("Gone in the Night"), airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and also streaming on discovery+.

